Taliban negotiators heading to presidential palace to prepare for power transition

Taliban negotiators are heading to presidential palace to prepare for transfer of power after entering outskirts of Kabul, according to The Guardian.

Also, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in emergency talks with U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, and other top NATO officials.

The Taliban have entered the outskirts of Kabul, The Associated Press reports. There are conflicting reports of whether Taliban forces have entered Kabul’s city center.

Afghanistan’s acting interior minister says the transition will take place peacefully with security forces remaining in place to “ensure Kabul’s security”.

U.S. officials are exiting the embassy by helicopter.