Zarif holds talks with China’s special envoy on Afghanistan

TEHRAN – On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and China’s special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiao Yong exchanged views on the recent developments in Afghanistan.

At the meeting, Zarif reiterated Tehran’s support for a peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Taliban surprisingly seized the capital Kabul and seized the presidential palace. Sunday afternoon, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Both Iran and China share borders with Afghanistan.

Zarif elaborated on Iran’s position toward the rapidly changing developments in Afghanistan and reiterated Tehran’s support for the coordination council for a peaceful transition of power in order to prevent any intensification of violence and civil war in Afghanistan.

The Iranian foreign minister said the displacement of Afghan citizens and their flooding to neighboring countries following in the aftermath of recent developments in the Central Asian country is one of the most pressing issues which entail special attention, especially in view of the difficult situation created by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Yue expressed his country’s view toward the recent developments in Afghanistan and insisted on the need for cooperation between countries bordering Afghanistan.

