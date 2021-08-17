Dorostkar named Iran freestyle wrestling head coach

TEHRAN – Pejman Dorostkar was named as new head coach of Iran freestyle wrestling team on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old trainer replaced Gholamreza Mohammadi in the team.

Dorostkar, who won two gold medals at the Asian championships in 2001 and 2003, has already worked as head coach of Iran junior team.

Dorostkar will have to prepare Iran wrestling team for the 2021 World Wrestling Championships which will be held in Oslo, Norway from Oct. 2 to 10.