We cannot witness ‘planned’ suffering of the Lebanese, Iran says

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday that Iran sells oil and fuel to its friends and allies upon their request.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Khatibzadeh also said it is yet unclear whether President Raisi would attend the Baghdad Summit or not.

Asked about the shipment of Iranian fuel to Lebanon, Khatibzadeh said trade is a common decision between all governments.

“We cannot witness the ‘planned’ suffering of the Lebanese people,” he underlined.

The spokesman said that the Islamic Republic would stand against actions done to harm regional countries.

“As a country subjected to oppressive U.S. sanctions, we know some countries are addicted to sanctioning others and use their pains for their gains,” he highlighted.

The senior diplomat added that Iran sells oil and fuel upon the request of “its friends and allies.”

“We announce readiness for exporting fuel to Lebanon upon their request,” he emphasized.

Nasrallah dropped a bombshell last week when he announced that an oil tanker carrying Iranian fuel oil was bound for Lebanon. Addressing a commemorative ceremony marking the Day of Ashura on Thursday, Hezbollah’s chief announced that the first of several ships loaded with fuel oil would sail from Iran to Lebanon within hours, warning the United States and Israel against targeting it.

“Our first ship has completed all arrangements and will sail within hours from Iran to Lebanon with the blessing of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him),” he said, noting, “This ship will be followed by other ships, but we gave priority to diesel oil on the first ship because it is a top priority and is linked to people’s lives.”

Nasrallah announced the import of Iranian fuel only after the fuel crisis in Lebanon reached new heights, with almost all Western countries and their Arab allies refusing to alleviate the crisis.

The Hezbollah chief has offered a third way to protect Lebanon’s sovereignty and improve the lives of its people.

Iran does not dictate any terms whatsoever on the Lebanese and that they can buy anything from Iran without sacrificing their interests on the altar of the American promise of help.

While many observers in Lebanon and beyond projected a total collapse of order in the Mediterranean Arab country, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah opened a new pathway for Lebanon to break free from a U.S.-led economic straitjacket.

“Iran will definitely attend Baghdad summit at a reasonable level”

In response to a question about the Baghdad summit, Khatibzadeh said that the neighborhood summit in Baghdad is not a new initiative.

“Our brothers in Baghdad have been pursuing it for a long time. The details of this meeting have not been announced yet, but we will definitely be present at a reasonable level,” he added.

Khatibzadeh stated that the level at which Iran will be attending the Baghdad summit needs more details, and “we need to see at what levels the summit will be held.”

“This meeting will be better when it benefits all countries,” he highlighted.

Raisi's presence in Baghdad Summit is unclear

Referring to Iraq's position in the region, Khatibzadeh said that Iran considers the role of Iraq in the region significant, and “we have always tried to highlight this role.”

Regarding the Foreign Ministry's measures about the Arba’een ritual, he said that during his visit to Iraq, talks took place and the Iranian ambassador to Iraq had separate talks with Iraqi officials.

“Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has limited us. We have to see if it will be possible for the lovers of Imam Hussein (AS) to be present in this march, even if it is limited,” he added.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Center for Public Diplomacy and Media went on to say that all the efforts of the ministry and officials are to help in this regard.

“Our effort is to make this operational within the framework of people's health, if possible,” he underlined.

In response to a question about the meeting between Iraqi and Kuwaiti officials and the bilateral cooperation and the Arab coalition formed in this regard, the spokesman stated, "Iraq is an important country in the region and Iran has tried to regain its regional role in recent years, and we support all of these actions.”

Khatibzadeh stated that all countries must support Iraq to expand its relations.

