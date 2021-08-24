China tells the U.S. to investigate its own bio-labs 

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has called on the United States to stop slandering others with the lab-leaking theory concerning the origin of novel coronavirus but to investigate its own bio-labs first.

Wang Wenbin noted that Washington has chosen to ignore the conclusion of the China-WHO joint research report that the virus is highly unlikely to have leaked from a laboratory. Wang stressed that smearing China will not wash away America itself.

He says the U.S. has repeatedly claimed that the novel coronavirus was leaked from a laboratory, but in fact, it is the U.S. itself that should be investigated most.

The Chinese official added that "the U.S. was the first to start research in recombinant virus and possesses unrivaled strength in this area. It has also funded and conducted more research in coronaviruses than any other country”.

In a damning assessment of America’s history with virus tests, Wang warned "the U.S. also has the world's worst bio-lab safety records. From January 2015 to June 2020, the UNC reported 28 lab incidents involving genetically engineered organisms to the NIH. Six of these incidents involved coronaviruses including SARS, MERS, and novel coronavirus, many of which had undergone genetic engineering. Altogether eight researchers may have got infected. A scientist underwent 14 days of self-quarantine at home after a mouse bite caused potential exposure to a strain of SARS-CoV-2 in April 2020. Other than that, all staff that was faced with potential infection went on with their work and life as usual. Besides, key details like the nature of the genetic modifications and how the incidents were handled were deliberately removed from the incident reports”

The White House has desperately tried to prove the novel coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Virus Institute.

However, WHO experts have concluded it was impossible that the virus was leaked from the Wuhan Virology Institute after they visited and inspected the institute on two occasions.

Wang added, "We suggest that the U.S. stop slinging mud at others and instead find out what happened in its own labs first”.

Meanwhile, in another attack, the Chinese Foreign Minister said the U.S. acts to “smear and suppress” China has severely harmed the Asian Americans and aggravated the racial discrimination in America.

According to reports, more than 20 Asian American groups in the United States jointly sent a letter to the U.S. President Joe Biden, stating that the so-called "China Initiative" being implemented by the U.S. Department of Justice actually exposes Asian immigrants, especially Chinese scientists, to racial discrimination, surveillance and improper prosecution. They have called for the suspension of the relevant acts.

Wang says purposes of the “initiative” is not what Washington claims.

"Previously, the U.S. media revealed that the so-called China Initiative set case targets first, and carried out investigation accordingly. Such acts, in total disregard of justice, will only result in wrongful convictions. Facts have proven that the China Initiative implemented by the former US administration, is in essence a tool for a handful anti-China politicians to abuse the concept of national security and go all out to contain and suppress China. It not only exerts severe impact on China-US relations but also exacerbates racial discrimination in the US, severely harming Asian-American groups"

Wang urged the U.S. to stop considering China as an "imaginary enemy" and end the fabrication of excuses to smear and suppress China.