TEDPIX gains 25,500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 25,555 points to 1.575 million on Saturday (the first day of the Iranian calendar week).

Over 12.342 billion securities worth 114.34 trillion rials (about $2.722 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index gained 23,094 points, and the second market’s index climbed 37,806 points.

TEDPIX rose 50,000 points, or three percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.55 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of National Iranian Copper Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, Iran Khodro Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the country’s production units and companies can boost their employment and production by raising capital through the stock market.

“When people's resources are directed into the capital market, enterprises and companies listed on the stock exchange can have stronger financing from this market, and consequently have more investment and increases production and employment,” Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi told IRNA.

