Javanmardi takes Iran’s seventh gold at Paralympics 2020

TEHRAN – Para shooter Sareh Javanmardi won Iran’s seventh gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

She claimed the gold in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 with world record score of 239.2.



Turkey’s shooter Aysegul Pehlivanlar won the silver with 234.5 points and the bronze medal went to Hungarian Krisztina David who scored 210.5 points.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami, judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade, long jumper Amir Khosravani, shot putter Mahdi Olad and javelin thrower Hashemiyeh Motaghian have already won six gold medals for Iran.