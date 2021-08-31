Book showing how medical industry invents epidemics published in Persian

TEHRAN – Iranian publisher Sorush has recently released a Persian translation of “Virus Mania: How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense”.

First published in 2007, the book has been written by Torsten Engelbrecht and Claus Köhnlein. It has been translated into Persian by Mohammad Mozaffarpur.

A daily scan through the news gives the impression that the world is constantly invaded by virus epidemics.

The latest headlines feature the human papillomavirus (HPV) alleged to cause cervical cancer and the avian flu virus, H5N1.

The public is also continually terrorized by reports about SARS, BSE, hepatitis C, AIDS, Ebola, and polio. However, this virus mayhem ignores very basic scientific facts: the existence, the pathogenicity and the deadly effects of these agents have never been proven.

The authors of “Virus Mania”, journalist Torsten Engelbrecht and doctor of internal medicine Claus Köhnlein, show that these alleged contagious agents are, in fact, particles produced by the cells themselves as a consequence of certain stress factors such as drugs, malnutrition, pesticides and heavy metals.

The central aim of this book is to steer the discussion back to a real scientific debate and put medicine back on the path of an impartial analysis of the facts.

It will put medical experiments, clinical trials, statistics and government policies under the microscope, revealing that the people charged with protecting our health and safety have deviated from this path.

To substantiate these statements, the authors cite dozens of highly renowned scientists and present approximately 1,100 pertinent scientific references.

The topic of this book is of pivotal significance. The pharmaceutical companies and top scientists rake in enormous sums of money by attacking germs and the media boosts its audience ratings and circulations with sensationalized reporting.

“The primary purpose of commercially-funded clinical research is to maximize the financial return on investment, not health,” says John Abramson of Harvard Medical School.

“Virus Mania” will inform you on how such an environment took root and how to empower yourself for a healthy life.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Virus Mania: How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics”.

MMS