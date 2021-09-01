‘Shares offered by government in stock exchange to be marketed’

TEHRAN- Simultaneously with the first appearance of the new minister of finance and economic affairs in the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange, it was approved that from now on, the shares offered by the government in the stock exchange will be marketed by the Market Development Fund, the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) stated.

“Today, at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange, which was held in the presence of the new minister of finance and economic affairs, it was approved that according to this resolution, the shares offered by the government in the initial public offering mechanism will be traded by the Market Development Fund”, Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi said on Tuesday, Securities and Exchange News Agency (SENA) reported.

Previously, these offers did not have a market maker, but in this meeting, it was approved to allocate a quota of the government's initial public offerings to the Market Development Fund, and the fund undertook to assume the obligations of marketing the government's initial public offering shares for one year, the official explained.

Today's meeting was the first meeting held in the presence of the new minister of finance and economic affairs, during which the members of the council were introduced and their concerns about the capital market were expressed, he added.

