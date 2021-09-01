Historical mansion in Hamedan to turn into museum

TEHRAN - The historical mansion of Samsam in the city of Nahavand in west-central Hamedan province is planned to be turned into a cultural heritage museum, Nahavand’s tourism chief has announced.

“The mansion is to be purchased by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, and then it will be transformed into a museum,” Mohsen Janjan said on Wednesday.

It will be open to the public as soon as possible when the necessary infrastructure is in place, he noted.

As of now, the mansion has undergone several phases of restoration with a total budget of 3.4 billion rials ($81,000), he mentioned.

The Qajar-era (1789-1925) monument was inscribed on the national heritage list in 2001.

So far, over 250 historical sites and monuments have been identified across Nahavand, of which 100 properties have been registered on the national heritage list.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. Pitifully little remains from antiquity, but significant parts of the city center are given over to excavations. Ecbatana was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

Hamadan has had many names: it was possibly the Bit Daiukki of the Assyrians, Hangmatana, or Agbatana, to the Medes, and Ecbatana to the Greeks. One of the Median capitals, under Cyrus II (the Great; died 529 BC) and later Achaemenian rulers, it was the site of a royal summer palace.

About 1220, Hamedan was captured by the sweeping army of Mongol invaders. In 1386 it was sacked by Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, and the inhabitants were massacred. It was partly restored in the 17th century and subsequently changed hands often between Iranian ruling houses and the Ottomans.

Sitting on a high plain, Hamedan is graciously cool in August but snow prone and freezing from December to March. In summer the air is often hazy. Ali Sadr cave, Ganjnameh inscriptions, Avicenna Mausoleum, Hegmataneh hill, Alaviyan dome, Jameh mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church are amongst Hamedan’s attractions to name a few.

