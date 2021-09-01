Venezuela’s opposition to join elections 

Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition party has decided to change strategy and take part in November’s regional and local elections, after boycotting previous elections they claimed were not free or fair.

The move displays a significant failure on the part of Washington to bring down the legitimately elected government of Nicolas Maduro.

The opposition’s decision was made as a more-than-two-year push to oust President Maduro through American pressure, sanctions and military attempts failed to accomplish the desired results.

At one point, Juan Guaido, an opposition legislator elected in 2015, declared himself as the country’s President despite never contesting an election in his political career. In what is widely believed to have been a preplanned move, the United States immediately recognized Guaido as interim president.

However, as U.S. sanctions hit the OPEC member's economic woes, the opposition lost popularity and have now decided to change tactics.

Maduro welcomed the opposition's announcement as a change from calls for sanctions and military intervention.

Speaking on state television, he says "the decision to participate in the elections once again is worthy of applause”

Maduro added, “I will sit in my armchair with popcorn on November 21 to watch Juan Guaido vote”.