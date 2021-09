TEHRAN – Iran defeated Russia 3-2 (25-14, 22-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-6) to finish in third place in the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship.

Poland also won the title after beating Bulgaria in straight sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-19) in the final match.

The competition started on Aug. 24 in Tehran and finished on Sept. 2.

Poland’s Tytus Nowik was named as the Most Valuable Player.