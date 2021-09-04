“Raya” named best short fiction at Uruguay Divercine festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian short movie “Raya” has won the award for best fiction movie at the 30th Divercine International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Uruguay.

Directed by Sepideh Berenji, the film follows Raya and her friends who are causing trouble at school. At the same time, the girl is bothered by moral issues. She wants to change the world for the better, but she does not know which path to take.

The festival took place in Montevideo from August 17 to 27 and the winners were announced on the closing day.

The Guri Grand Prize of the festival was awarded to “Black & White”, a Bolivia-Switzerland animated short co-production by Jesús Pérez and Gerd Gockell.

The film is about tolerance towards strangers. The proverbial “black sheep” is mobbed out of the herd, but only the courageous outsider can save the herd from great disaster.

The award for best documentary went to “Frederick” by Marcela Ruidiaz and Esteban Gaggino from Argentina.

This animation is an episode from “I Stay at Home”, a series of seven documentary short films made based on audios on the pandemic sent by girls and boys from Argentina.

“The Tree Has Already Been Planted” by Irene Blei from Argentina won the UNICEF Award, which is given to the best film or video of the festival that promotes the rights of the child.

The award for best feature film was given to “The Ducks” directed by Ángela Arregui from Spain.

The animation is about Mari Carmen, an enthusiastic woman who starts her first day of work in the International Sales Department of a company. A duck has appeared on the balcony, playing around with all of Mari Carmen’s workmates and turning the day upside down.

The international jury was made up of Liliana de la Quintana from Bolivia, Karen Garib from Chile and Juan Pablo Zaramella from Argentina.

Spanish director Ruben Hengesbach’s movie “The Puppeteer” won the Signis Award.

The SIGNIS Jury was made up of Shelly Vidal (Ecuador), Silvana Laborde (Uruguay) and Liliana Silva Ortega (Colombia).

“My New Turban” by Marcela Rincon from Colombia won the award for best film by the Jury of the DENI Plan (Children’s and Youth Jury).

The jury of the DENI Plan was composed of students from various educational institutions between 6 and 14, who were coordinated by Carla Lima.

Photo: Iranian short movie “Raya” by Sepideh Berenji.

MMS/YAW