New postal museums to open across Iran

TEHRAN - New museums dedicated to the post and philatelic are planned to be inaugurated across Iran in the near future, the CEO of Tehran’s Post and Communications Museum has announced.

A total of four post museums will open their doors to the public in the provinces of Khorasan Razavi, Yazd, Sistan-Balouchestan, and Zanjan, IRNA quoted Hassan Amidi as saying on Sunday.

Postage stamps from before and after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, historical envelopes, and rare foreign letters will be displayed at the museums, along with old museum items in the fields of communications, the official added.

There will also be a chance for stamp and philatelic collectors to have their old items displayed at these museums, he noted.

Referring to Rasht’s Post-Museum-School, which according to its authorities is the first of its kind in the world, he also mentioned that educating children in various fields of communication and media as well as promoting the culture of the post by holding communication courses and classes is one of the main objectives of such museums.

It was only in 1851 when the government of Iran started to produce its own stamps, thus the creation of a unique mailing and communication arrangement.

It was through the Naser al-Din Shah Qajar’s (1848-1896) that the postal system in Iran has begun developing.

He was inspired by the reported successes of a postal system in many regions, so he decided to send a group to France to study the system and launch it in Iran.

