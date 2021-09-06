Iran warns against miscalculation at upcoming IAEA board meeting

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday warned against any miscalculation in the next meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors.

“The next meeting of the Board of Governors is a regular one. I have said before, and I emphasize now, that neither side should make a miscalculation, not go in a direction that affects the negotiations in Vienna,” Khatibzadeh said when asked about a possible visit by Rafael Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency chief, to Iran on the eve of the board meeting.

Speaking to reporters in his regular news briefing, he said, “The political use of the Agency’s technical platform will lead to a different response from Iran.”

On the type of interaction between Iran and the IAEA, Khatibzadeh said, "Relations between Iran and the Agency are technical and respectful. There is a deep and right understanding between the two sides and we hope that the others will not interfere in this understanding.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also said the Vienna talks are completely technical and are intended to ensure a full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by the United States and the remaining parties.

The nuclear talks to revive the JCPOA started in April. Six rounds of talks were held until June. The talks are expected to be resumed now that a new administration in Iran has taken the helm.

Khatibzadeh added the nuclear talks in Vienna are not to reach a new text or accepting new commitments by Iran.

Addressing the Washington officials, the diplomat said: “The American officials have been imposing sanctions and economic terrorism against the Iranian people for many years, and they should know that Iran will not wait forever for the United States to put pressure on the Iranian people with the illegal leverage of sanctions.”

Khatibzadeh added Iran will not wait forever for the Americans to fulfill their commitments. “This is a limited window for Washington, and we hope that U.S. officials will be in Vienna with a clear agenda to implement their commitments and lift sanctions.”

He was also asked to comment on economic diplomacy, saying a national will was needed to pursue economic diplomacy as one of the main cores of Iran's foreign policy priorities.

All the problems in this field had been identified and examined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

In line with activating economic diplomacy the Foreign Ministry plans a hold a meeting of Iranian ambassadors in neighboring countries soon, the spokesman said.