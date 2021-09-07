Eight strong reasons to visit Iran

TEHRAN - If you’re drawn to places where echoes of ancient civilizations resonate down through the ages, Iran could be your thing.

Furthermore, the country is the jewel in Islam’s crown, combining glorious architecture with a warm-hearted welcome. Here are eight reasons to help you overcome your doubts!

Amazing hospitality

There is a Persian saying which goes: “A guest is loved by God”. As a tourist, you will sense the kindness of Iranian people toward foreigners.

The nation loves to receive you warmly in their country and you will constantly get invited to people’s houses while traveling in Iran!

Safe journey

Unlike what some media outlets are trying to portrait, Iran is among the safest countries for travelers and it is not just an empty claim.

Almost any tourist who travels to Iran is astonished by the safety of this country.

The 2019 Travel Risk Map launched by global risk experts International SOS in collaboration with Control Risks, named Iran is as safe as a majority of European countries when it comes to travel security.

Highly affordable prices

Whether you want to travel to Iran economically or lavishly, there will be limitless options. You can either accommodate in a 300-year-old luxurious palace or you can try backpacking and hitchhiking.

In both cases, you will spend a lesser amount of money in comparison to other similar destinations.

Time travel is possible!

The ancient land has always been intertwined with very ancient history and its historical sites, myths, and legends excite any traveler.

Experts believe from the magnificent Persepolis to the oldest human settlements, all sites in Iran will bring you a sense of awe.

Tasty dishes

They say you can add an extra day to your life trying new food.

Iranian food is a highlight of traveling in the country, with considerable variety on offer. While you may often eat cheap meals on the run, remember that for many Iranians, eating is a social event in which food is only half the story.

Efficient transportation

Iran has a fairly well-developed, inexpensive transportation system. As well as the paved road system, you can easily travel by train or plane.

Once you are inside the country the public transportation in big cities is available at a low price for everyone. Taxis are widely available in big and small cities. You can either hail a private or a shuttle taxi.

Diverse destinations

For almost all types of travelers, Iran has something to offer. If you are interested in culture, the country will be your heaven.

If you are into art, the architecture and the museums will satisfy you and for nature lovers, Iran has some of the most breathtaking natural attractions as well.

Land of four seasons

In a geographically diverse land like Iran, you will have the chance to experience different climates.

You can enjoy skiing on the slopes of the Alborz mountains and lie on the warm, sunny beaches of the Persian Gulf on the very same day by taking a short, domestic flight!

AFM