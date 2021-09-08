Iran insists on inclusive government in Afghanistan

TEHRAN - Iran’s top security official on Wednesday underlined the need for establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), also expressed concern about foreign intervention and the use of military force in the Central Asian country.

"Afghanistan's first priority is stability and peace," Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account.

He added, "Ignoring the necessity of establishing an inclusive government, foreign intervention and the use of military means instead of dialogue to meet the demands of ethnicities and social groups are the main concerns of the friends of the Afghan people," Press TV reported.

Late on Tuesday, the Taliban announced an interim government. It took control of Kabul on August 15. The Taliban government returned to power 20 years after it was toppled by the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

The 33-member cabinet is dominated by members of the Taliban's old guard.