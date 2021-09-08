Tange Vashi: a getaway to escape the summer heat

TEHRAN - Summertime has always been synonymous with relaxation and adventurous trips and in this regard, Tehran and its surroundings do not disappoint.

A few kilometers east of Tehran province, there is a recreational summer spot with plenty of natural attractions such as freshwater lakes, spas, and roaring rivers. Situated near the village Jalizjand on the road to Firouzkuh, Tangeh Vashi (or Tangeh Savashi) is a place with tourist attractions. Its pleasant climate draws a huge crowd of passengers and tourists in the summers. In the Mazandarani language spoken by the locals, Vashi means grass.

One of the most attractive parts of one’s trip to the gorge is perhaps passing a river which is located in the middle of a stone valley. This place includes two gorges. At the end of the second gorge, there is a waterfall as high as 15 meters where you can dive into to enjoy a natural shower!

The path to the first gorge includes a deep crack among tall mountains; rocks that in some cases are as high as 100 meters and even more and are the only path to the flat and level track between the two rocks. The height of surrounding rocks blocks the sunlight in most hours of the day and brings you a cool path. It would get even cooler when you have to pass most of the path through the water.

According to Let’s Go Iran, after passing the 250-meter path in the first gorge, you reach a beautifully flat plain through which, after walking for almost 2000 meters in this gorgeous plain and along the river, you arrive in the second gorge.

If you keep walking through the path of the second gorge, you would reach a not-so-high, but the gorgeous waterfall at the end of the path. Due to being located at the heart of the mountain, the path of the second gorge includes small but beautiful waterfalls pouring down the mountain.

The waterfall pours down a rock on which there is a depression that provides the possibility of going behind the waterfall and being surrounded by the waterfall and the rock.

The scarce plant galbanum, which has significant uses in industry and pharmacy, is found in Tangeh Vashi. Because of its scarcity, picking this plant is a crime and would lead to prosecution.

In addition to its beautiful nature, Tangeh Vashi enjoys numerous historical works as well. One of the three famous inscriptions from the Qajar era is in this gorge. The inscription located at Tangeh Savashi is sis by seven meters around which the accidents of the Fath Ali Shah era are carved and narrated.

The largest relief of these inscriptions is the figure of the hunting ground with the picture of a horse, a spear, and the hunts around which we can see Abbas Mirza, Aliqoli Mirza, and Alinaqi Mirza, sons of Fath Ali Shah, as well as his descendants hunting. This inscription, which is almost 185 years old, is carved at the heart of the mountain in a way that it has been immune from rain and sunshine.

One of the souvenirs of Jalizjand village or Savashi is “Five-Herbs Doogh”. This local doogh contains the aromatic herbs of garden thyme, mint, thymus, and two types of pennyroyal. Plum sauce and sour Lavashak are among other souvenirs of this region.

AFM