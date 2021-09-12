Book on ethics, propaganda in U.S. comics, films published in Persian

TEHRAN – “War, Politics and Superheroes: Ethics and Propaganda in Comics and Film” by Marc DiPaolo, an assistant professor of English and film at Oklahoma City University, has been published in Persian.

Sureh-Mehr is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Ali-Akbar Jenabzadeh, Tehran Times editor-in-chief.

Superhero adventure comics have a long history of commenting upon American public opinion and government policy, and the surge in the popularity of comics since the events of September 11, 2001 ensures their continued relevance.

This critical text examines the seventy-year history of comic book superheroes on film and in comic books and their reflections of the politics of their time.

Superheroes addressed include Batman, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, Superman, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, and topics covered include American wars, conflicts and public policy.

DiPaolo is also the author of “Fire & Snow: Climate Fiction from the Inklings to Game of Thrones” and “Emma Adapted: Jane Austen’s Heroine from Book to Film”.

He has edited five collections of scholarly essays on intersections of film, literature, politics and religion.

Photo: A poster for the Persian translation of Marc DiPaolo’s book “War, Politics and Superheroes: Ethics and Propaganda in Comics and Film”.

