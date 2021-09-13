“Echo”, “Haboob” to compete in Portugal CineEco festival

TEHRAN – Acclaimed Iranian animations “Echo” and “Haboob” will be competing in the 27th edition of the CineEco – Serra da Estrela International Environmental Film Festival in Portugal.

The movies have been selected to be screened in the short films categories of the festival, which will take place in Seia from October 9 to 16.

“Echo” directed by Barzan Rostami is about understanding wildlife and the consequences of environmental abuse on the human race.

The movie has been awarded at several international events. It won sound recorder Hossein Qurchian the best sound designing award at the 7th Pink City International Short Film Festival in India.

“Haboob” tells the story of a man and his daughter, who are accustomed to living in harmony and peace with nature, but some disruptions change their lovely little life.

Directed by Mahsa Samani “Haboob” was named best animation at the 1st International Earth Film Festival in Iran in May.

The movie has also won a special mention from the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film (ITFS) in Germany.



Earlier in January, the film received the award for best short animation at the 11th Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Amman, Jordan.

The CineEco – Serra da Estrela festival is the only film festival in Portugal dedicated to the environmental theme.

It has been organized every year continuously since 1995 by an initiative of the Municipality of Seia.

The festival takes place at the Municipal House of Culture in Seia and at the CISE – Serra da Estrela Interpretation Center.

It has already gained great international prestige by screening dozens of feature, short, animation and documentary films from over 30 countries.

CineEco offers the general public quality cinema and little-known cinematographies that are alternatives to the traditional market.

In addition to the general public, the festival attracts thousands of children and young people from the municipality and surrounding region, as well as tourists visiting Serra da Estrela, to movie theaters.

Photo: A scene from “Echo” by Brazan Rostami.

MMS/YAW