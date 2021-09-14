Putin calls Raisi, says meeting is postponed

TEHRAN — Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday, saying he had been quarantined for possible coronavirus disease, and called for arranging a meeting between the two presidents as soon as possible.

Referring to the Moscow-Tehran cooperation in the fight against the Coronavirus, as well as the joint production of the Sputnik vaccine, the Russian president stressed the continuation of this cooperation.

In the telephone call, Raisi said that Iran is pursuing the development and deepening of cooperation between the two countries in all dimensions.

Raisi also stressed the need for continued cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus, including joint vaccine production, saying, “This cooperation should continue vigorously until the complete eradication of this global disease.”

Raisi and Putin were supposed to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe, which will be held on September 16-17.

SA/PA

