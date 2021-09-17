Raisi calls for closer co-op with Kazakhstan in form of strategic ties

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran and Kazakhstan have diverse and numerous economic capacities to enhance the level of cooperation.

"Joint working groups can identify and make operational these capacities in the form of strategic relations in different sectors," Raisi said in his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Raisi also told the Kazakh president that all countries in the region should pay due attention to developments in Afghanistan, reiterating Tehran’s support for an inclusive government in the country.

"Afghanistan's problems will be solved only with the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups that can restore peace and stability in this country and avoidance of foreign countries from interfering in Afghanistan's affairs," the Iranian president remarked.

The President also stressed that Iran is seeking to resolve the nuclear dispute with the West through dialogue.

"Of course, as it has been announced before, we do not want negotiations for negotiations and we are looking for negotiations that will lead to a solution to the problem and yield a result."

The President of Kazakhstan, for his part, stated that his country was interested in strengthening relations, especially in the economic field, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Transit lines centered on Chabahar port can be the center of development of economic ties between Iran and Central Asian countries," the Kazak president highlighted.

Tokayev added, "Kazakhstan fully agrees with the Islamic Republic of Iran and considers the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all groups and ethnic groups as the only way to solve Afghanistan's problems."