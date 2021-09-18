“Domus Eyes on Iran” explores “Persian Landscape” in new episode

The ninth episode of the “Domus Eyes on Iran” video-series, produced by the Italian Embassy in Tehran and the Italian Trade Agency in cooperation with the historic Milan-based architectural magazine Domus, was released yesterday at the residence of Italy’s Ambassador in Tehran, Giuseppe Perrone.

The episode revisits an article published by Domus magazine in 1958, by the title "Persian Landscape", focusing on the new architectural trends taking shape in Iran’s capital at that time. The cutting-edge technological and artistic features of the buildings designed in those years by world renowned architect Hushang Seyhoun, such as the Canada Dry factory, the Aménéh orphanage and three residential villas in north Tehran, are all reviewed in great detail in the new documentary screened at the Italian Residence in Tehran.

The episode tells the story of Tehran’s architectural development during those times and the connection with major global architectural trends and great masters such as Le Corbusier, Mies van der Rohe, and Gio Ponti. The latter, founder and at that time Director of Domus magazine, became quickly fascinated with Iran to the extent that he designed one of his most successful residential buildings, the magnificent villa Namazee in the Niavaran district of north Tehran.

In his introductory remarks, Ambassador Perrone underlined how the ultimate goal of the series is to bring back to life stories of great cultural and artistic significance for Iran and for Italy, such as the one featured in the 1958 Domus article, and make them available again to contemporary readers and architecture lovers.

For the occasion, a set of drawings featuring 1950s Tehran by Iranian artist Khosrow Khorshidi, which was the subject of a previous art show by the title “Foreign Embassies in Tehran”, was exhibited in the Italian Residence’s garden.

“Persian Landscape. Domus First Look at Iran”, along with the series’ previous episodes, are available on the social media channels of the Italian Embassy in Tehran.

By Siavash Sufinejad

