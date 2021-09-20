Handicrafts promotion in Sabzevar leads to sustainable employment, official says

TEHRAN- The promotion of handcrafts and indigenous arts in Sabzevar county, the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi, will ultimately lead to sustainable employment opportunities for the locals, Sabzevar’s governor has announced.

“Spectacular handicrafts, ancient arts, and indigenous crafts in Sabzevar will provide sustainable employment for local citizens if they are properly promoted and revived,” CHTN quoted Seyyed Mojtaba Alavi Moqaddam as saying on Monday.

There are many good handicraft workshops all over the county, and it is the responsibility of the relevant organizations to ensure that they are supported and problems are resolved so they can continue to thrive, the official added.

The expansion of production in these workshops, as well as the promotion of different handicrafts fields, can lead these products to the big markets of the capital and other big cities of the country, which can result in economic growth and development of the workshops, he noted.

Sabzevar, located in the west of Khorasan Razavi province, has over 100 historical and natural sites inscribed on the national heritage list.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

