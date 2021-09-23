Iran beaten by Belgium in 2021 FIVB U21 World

TEHRAN – Iran were defeated against Belgium 3-2 (25–20, 25–23, 26–28, 26–28, 15–8) in Group C of the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship on Thursday.

Iran are scheduled to meet Argentina and Morocco in the following days.

There are 16 teams in the competition if four pools of four teams. Following the preliminary round, the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the last eight in two pools of E and F. The bottom two will play for the ninth to 16th places in Pools G and H.

The 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 21 of the members of the FIVB, the sport's global governing body.

The tournament is being held in Italy and Bulgaria from Sept. 23 September to Oct. 3.