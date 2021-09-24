Iran suffer second loss at 2021 FIVB U21 World C’ship

TEHRAN - Defending champions Iran didn't make it among the best eight teams of the 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship, as on Friday they lost another five-setter, this time around against Argentina.

Argentina edged past Iran 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-18, 19-17) in Pool C.

Iran had lost to Belgium in their first match. Behrouz Ataei’s team will play Morocco on Saturday.

Acosta Wilson scored 18 points for Argentina, while Amirhossein Sedaghat led Iran with 15 points.

Belgium also swept past Morocco in straight sets in the same pool.