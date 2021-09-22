Iran look to defend Volleyball U21 World title

TEHRAN – Four days after inspiring Iran to win the title at the 2021 Asian Volleyball Championship, Behrouz Ataei’s ambition is to defend the title at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship.

Two years ago in Bahrain, Iran, headed by Ataei, defeated Italy 3-2 to make history by winning the title at the Volleyball U21 World Championship for the first time ever.

On Thursday, Iran will start their journey with a match against Belgium in Pool C. Morocco and Argentina are in the pool as well.

Russia are the most decorated team in the competition, with six titles out of 20.

There are 16 teams in the competition if four pools of four teams. Following the preliminary round, the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the last eight in two pools of E and F. The bottom two will play for the ninth to 16th places in Pools G and H.

The 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 21 of the members of the FIVB, the sport's global governing body.

The tournament will be held in Italy and Bulgaria from Sept. 23 September to Oct. 3.

For the first time, the tournament will be jointly-hosted by more than one country.