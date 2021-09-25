Iran rout Morocco at 2021 FIVB U21 World C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran swept past Morocco in straight sets (25-5, 25-21, 25-15) in Pool C of the 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship on Saturday.

Amirhossein Toukhteh led Iran with 13 points, while Yakki Mohamed scored six points for Morocco.

Iran had already suffered two defeats against Belgium and Argentina.

Iran are drawn in Pool G along with Morocco, Egypt and Thailand.

The next round of the competition will begin on Monday.