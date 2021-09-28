Iran sweep Morocco at 2021 FIVB U21 World C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Morocco 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-13) in Pool G of the 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship on Tuesday.

Amirhossein Sedaghat led Iran with 11 points and Mohamed Yakki scored eight points for Morocco.

Defending champions Iran will play Thailand on Wednesday.

The 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 21 of the members of the FIVB, the sport's global governing body.

The tournament is being held in Italy and Bulgaria from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.