Iran finish ninth at 2021 FIVB U21 World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran produced a 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 25-15) victory over Canada to finish the 2021 FIVB U21 World Championship on a high note and in the ninth place in the final standings.

Iranian middle blocker Mahdi Jelveh and Canadian opposite Christopher Byam shared the top scorer honors with 18 points each. Samuel Cooper added 17 to Canada’s tally. Bardia Saadat contributed 14 to Iran’s success.

Italy swept past Russia 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-20) to win the gold medal.

Poland also took the bronze after defeating Argentina 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-19).