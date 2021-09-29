Iran beat Thailand at 2021 FIVB U21 World C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Thailand in straight sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-22) in the 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship on Wednesday.

Iran beat the Asian team in a battle for the first place of Pool G.

Iran’s Amirhossein Toukhteh finished as the best scorer with 17 points.

Iran will play Cuba on Saturday.

The 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 21 of the members of the FIVB, the sport's global governing body.

The tournament is being held in Italy and Bulgaria from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.