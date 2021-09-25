Qom’s crafters to take part at Dubai Expo

TEHRAN - A number of handicrafts masters and artisans from the central Iranian province of Qom are planned to participate at the Dubai Expo, which will be held from October 1 to March 31, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

During the expo, artisans will showcase their works in the fields of handmade rings, miniatures, statues, and wood carving through live performances, Alireza Arjmandi said on Saturday.

It is also an opportunity for Sohan producers, the most famous souvenir of the province, to reach the required market with the proper packaging and quality, as well as live baking of Sohan during the expo, the official explained.

Sohan is traditional saffron brittle toffee, which is mainly produced in the city of Qom. Made from flour, sugar, wheat sprout, egg yolks, butter, rose water, saffron, cardamom, and slivered pistachios or almonds, Sohan comes in different shapes, flavors, and qualities and is distributed across the country.

Qom has been designated as the national city of handmade rings as almost 1,200 crafters and artisans are active in the production of handmade jewelry and rings in workshops across the province.

The semi-precious stone mines, which are scattered across the province, are also one of Qom’s potential to be developed in this field of handicrafts. Besides domestic travelers, foreign tourists, who are mostly from Arab countries and the Persian Gulf littoral states, are traditionally the main customers of these handmade products.

The second-holiest city of the country after Mashhad, Qom is home to both the magnificent shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and the major religious madrasas (schools). Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage at the holy shrine, the city is also a top destination for Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

The antiquity of Qom goes back to the Sassanid era (224 CE–651) and several historical mosques, mansions, and natural sceneries have been scattered across the city as well as towns and villages nearby.

Expo 2020 originally was scheduled for October 20, 2020 –April 10, 2021, but due to the outbreaks of the coronavirus, the event has been postponed. However, the organizers keep the name Expo 2020 for marketing and branding purposes.

