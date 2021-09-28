“Bandar Band” honored at Batumi Intl. Art-House Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movie drama “Bandar Band” has been awarded an honorable mention at the Batumi International Art-House Film Festival (BIAFF) in Georgia.

Directed by Manijeh Hekmat, the film is about some Iranian women singers who are going to enter an unofficial competition in a coffee shop in Tehran.

Pregnant Mahla along with the other members of Bandar Band, her husband and one of their closest friends, start their journey to Tehran from a southern province just when they have lost all they had in a flood.

They still keep their hopes alive, although every road they take leads to a dead-end in a flood-stricken land. They intend to go to Tehran, but they wonder if it is just another turn around a vicious circle.

The film, which has been purchased by Canadian distributor Mongrel Media, was named best film at the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival, which took place in the Indian city in January.

It also received the NETPAC Award at the 6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival in Ulsan, South Korea in April.

The Batumi International Art-House Film Festival took place in the Georgian city of Batumi and the winners were announced on September 24 as “Bandar Band” was screened in the competition of feature films.

The Grand Prix went to “What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?”, a co-production between Georgia and Germany.

Directed by Alexander Koberidze, this film also was picked as best film by the Georgia film critics jury.

Kornel Mundruczo from Hungary was selected as best director for his film “Evolution” co-produced by Germany and Hungary.

Nutasa Kukhianidze was crowned best actress for her role in “Otar’s Death” by Soso Bliadze. This film produced by Georgia, Germany and Lithuania also won an honorable mention.

The award for best actor was given to Serhii Filimonov for his role in “Rhino”, a co-production from Ukraine, Germany and Poland by Oleh Sentsov.

“1970” by Polish filmmaker Tomasz Wolski was named best documentary.

In 1970, striking workers in communist Poland demonstrate against price increases. In the dignitaries’ offices, tension and violent repression grow as the revolt intensifies. Using stop motion animation to bring the telephone recordings to life, Wolski composes a highly precise and prodigious film.

The award for best short went to “Leopolis Night” by Ukrainian filmmaker Nikon Romanchenko.

Photo: “Bandar Band” by Iranian director Manijeh Hekmat.

MMS/YAW