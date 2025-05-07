TEHRAN - In a note, Sobh-e-No discussed the resumption of nuclear talks in the next few days after a week-long postponement.

It wrote: America is under the influence of the Zionist lobby and the neocons. Moreover, the Democrats are also waiting, as Newsweek puts it, for Trump to make a deal and say, "Well, that was the JCPOA." As a result, Trump is under pressure from this point. Even within his working group, some extremists believe that Iran may secretly raise the level of enrichment again at any moment after reaching an agreement. These issues have caused the negotiations to enter a new phase. But the reality is that perhaps the most fundamental reason is the change in the negotiating team, because the urgency and haste that Trump and his diplomatic system have are evident. Otherwise, we would definitely see in the media why Iran has closed the door to negotiations, or we would have witnessed more noise and threats. But one thing is quite clear: the negotiations will continue.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Diplomatic mediation

In an explanation, Siasat-e-Rooz dealt with Araghchi's visit to Pakistan and wrote: Tensions between Pakistan and India have pushed the region toward a dangerous situation. On the one side, these tensions have intensified the risk of war between the two nuclear powers, and on the other, terrorist groups' abuse of this situation can further aggravate regional security. Although the West claims that these movements are intended to confront China, the truth is that they are fomenting a fire against the entire region. Mr. Araghchi's visit to Pakistan and then to India is a practical step for Iran to reduce tensions in the region, to unite its neighbors against terrorism, and address the roots of crises and foreign intervention in the region. An approach that reveals to everyone Iran's comprehensive and security-building diplomacy and the falsehood of Iran's claim of isolation. It should not be forgotten that Iran and the Indian subcontinent enjoy historical relations and the Persian language and culture have been a common ground between the parties for countless years. Today, this historical background can serve as a strong point for Iran's mediation and reduce tensions in the subcontinent. Tehran is key to regional stability and security and resolving tensions among its neighbors.

Farhikhtegan: Yemeni attack has nothing to do with Iran-US talks

In an analysis, Farhikhtegan said Yemen’s attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport has nothing to do with the Iran-U.S. talks. The paper said: Israel is experiencing successive defeats in confronting the Yemenis these days. Meanwhile, there were reactions within the country to this attack and its effects. They believe that this attack and its effects are tied to the Iran-U.S. talks and that this attack could have a negative impact on Iran's talks with the United States. In a media statement about the possibility of an attack on Iran, the U.S. president says if Netanyahu enters a war with Iran, he will not stop him, and then Netanyahu explicitly threatens to target Iran’s nuclear facilities. In this situation, when the U.S. president is facing Iran with all tools, it would be a big mistake to imagine that events like the (missile) attack on Ben Gurion Airport could disrupt the talks. Any balancing act in the region that prevents the weakening of the Axis of Resistance and Iran as its chief supporter cannot be considered a threat to the negotiations.

Iran: A message of stability from Tehran to South Asia

Iran’s recent diplomatic initiative amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India can be assessed as a purposeful effort to reduce the crisis between the two nuclear powers in South Asia. The initiative not only demonstrates Tehran’s awareness of peripheral developments but also reflects Iran’s efforts to play an active role in managing regional crises through diplomacy. With balanced relations with both countries, Iran is in a unique position to play a mediatory role. Iran is trying to prevent a widespread crisis and strengthen its regional role through preventive diplomacy. Iran’s experience in managing regional crises, from complex consultations on Syria to brokering dialogue between Iraqi factions, has shown that Tehran’s regional diplomacy can help reduce tensions and establish effective channels of communication. Tehran is trying to keep the path of diplomacy open by maintaining a neutral stance and utilizing its capabilities, an effort in line with Iran’s security, geopolitical, and strategic interests.