Nassaji join Havadar in PGPL relegation

EHRAN – Nassaji football team were relegated in the penultimate week of the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL), joining Havadar in the Azadegan League next season.

Stuck with management issues, Nassaji drew 3-3 with PGPL champions Tractor on Thursday in Tabriz.

In Tehran, Sepahan were held to a 1-1 draw by the already relegated Havadar, and Persepolis earned a fiery stoppage-time win over Kheybar in Khoramabad.

Both Sepahan and Persepolis have a chance to qualify for the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite playoff.

Foolad battled back to defeat Esteghlal Khuzestan 2-1 in Ahvaz. Aluminum were held to a 1-1 draw against Malavan, Gol Gohar edged past Shams Azar 1-0, and Zob Ahan beat Mes 2-1.

Fajr Sepasi have secured promotion to the 2025/26 PGPL, while Paykan, Sanat Naft, Ario Eslamshahr, and Saipa still have a chance to claim the remaining spot.