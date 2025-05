TEHRAN – Paykan Football Club secured their promotion to the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) after defeating Mes Kerman 2-1 on Sunday.

Previously, Fajr Sepasi had earned promotion to the PGPL as champions of the Azadegan League.

Havadar and Nassaji were relegated from the PGPL to the First Division (Azadegan League).

Paykan are one of Iran’s oldest football clubs, established in 1967.