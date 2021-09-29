Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan discuss trilateral co-op in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN – Moscow hosted a panel on “Trilateral Cooperation among Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea" on Tuesday, in which issues related to cooperation in major fields including industry, transit, and transportation corridors were discussed.

The event was attended by Russian, Azerbaijani and Iranian officials, including Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Urban Development Ministry, Anzali Free Trade Zone, and university scholars, either personally or online.

During the panel, the Iranian ambassador, diplomats, and prominent analysts of the three countries exchanged viewpoints on the expansion of industrial parks and economic free zones in port cities, increasing the capacity of the North-South International Corridor, and increasing the cargo transportation volume through rail, sea, and roads.

Speaking in the gathering, Jalali underlined the significance of the North-South Corridor project and noted: “For Iran, too, the expansion of cooperation in land and marine transportation is important.”

He referred to the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that the development of relations with the neighboring countries and expansion of the trade corridors in the region are among the most important means for broader cooperation.

He further called for more serious measures to be taken for the development of the transcontinental North-South Corridor, saying that this corridor is one of the most important transportation projects and more work should be done to develop it.

EF/MA