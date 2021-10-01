Ambassador protests provocative act against Iranian embassy in Baku

TEHRAN — Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi on Friday strongly slammed provocative acts by some people against the Iranian Embassy in Baku on Thursday night.

Following the event, four protestors were detained by the diplomatic police as well as the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Mousavi noted that the Iranian embassy will pursue all legal actions to achieve the desired result.

In recent weeks, the Azeri police and customs officials have begun imposing a “road tax” on Iranian trucks shipping fuel and other goods to neighboring Armenia, causing a strained atmosphere in relations between Tehran and Baku.

Aliyev has claimed that Iran had ignored Azerbaijan’s calls for many years to stop transporting goods to Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave that’s internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory. He said no Iranian truck has entered Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan started imposing taxes.

