Israeli dreams in the region won’t be realized, says Iranian envoy to Baku

TEHRAN – The Iranian ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan has tweeted that the “dreams of the Zionist regime” in the South Caucus region “will never be interpreted”

Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi made the remarks in response to a tweet by the Zionist regime’s ambassador to Baku who had claimed Iran “oppresses its religious and ethnic minorities and targets Jews in other countries.”

Mousavi said, “We have special respect for all Jews, Christians and other followers of the divine religions; but we are sure that the Republic of Azerbaijan and Palestine will remain Islamic countries forever. The dreams of Zionism for this region will never be interpreted.”

In a separate tweet on Wednesday, Ambassador Mousavi said he had held separate talks on Wednesday and Tuesday with the ambassadors of Poland, Belgium and Serbia to the Republic of Azerbaijan during which they reviewed bilateral relations and also exchanged views about the latest developments in the region with the aim of achieving a “just and sustainable peace” in the South Caucasus.

PA/PA