Tehran, Yerevan explore ways for transfer of Iranian convicts

TEHRAN - Iran's Ambassador to Armenia, Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, and Armenian Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan met on Friday to discuss transfer of Iranian convicts.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly relations between the two countries and exchanged views on continuing cooperation in transferring Iranian convicts to prisons inside the country, accelerating the judicial proceedings for defendants' cases and cooperating in crime prevention, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, which was attended by Harutyunyan, the legal adviser of the justice minister, the two sides also discussed some legal issues related to the economic activity of Iranian nationals in Armenia.

