Iranian ambassador: Tehran-Baku Ties are strong

TEHRAN — The Iranian ambassador to Baku says relationship between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan is so strong that foreign players cannot undermine it.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have always had very good, close and sincere relations as two neighbors, and Iranian and the Azeri officials know that this relationship has enemies and ill-wishers," Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday.

Referring to the recent efforts by some media outlets and social networks to undermine the relations between the two countries, he said those who are guided from outside failed to disrupt the friendly relations between the two neighbors, IRNA reported.

Mousavi said Iran and Azerbaijan know that this game was designed by some people who are unhappy with the relationship between the two countries based on respect and proximity.

On the recent tripartite meeting of the study centers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey in Baku, he said: "In this meeting, we examined all these issues and we all realized that the third parties are involved."

The people of Iran and Azerbaijan are “close relatives” and there are many families living on both sides of the Aras River, the diplomat noted, adding the “obscene” words spoken by others against the two nations will soon fade away.

Mousavi pointed to his two recent meetings with Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azeri President and chief of the Foreign Policy Department of the Office of the President and negotiations on various bilateral political, economic and cultural issues.

"In the second meeting, the Azeri official conveyed good messages from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, which are very friendly, and carry very strategic messages," the diplomat stated.

Also speaking to reporters about the arrival of Iranian fuel trucks in Karabakh, Mousavi highlighted: "This issue was reviewed and it was found that some transport companies acted arbitrarily in this regard and therefore they were warned of respecting the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

About the Islamic Republic's opposition to any occupation, the Iranian ambassador to Baku said: "We adhere to the principles and values according to which any occupation and separatism are condemned in our view."

The diplomat highlighted Iran's support for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and underlined that Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, explicitly stated last year that the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan must be preserved and respected and all territories occupied by Armenia must return to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He also stressed that the Islamic Republic was the first country to welcome the initiatives of the President of Azerbaijan for six-party regional cooperation and considered it in the interest of all countries in the region and the world.

In conclusion, Mousavi said the new Raisi administration’s policy is to expand cooperation with neighbors, and therefore the highest level of relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan is expected.



