Iranian ambassador meets Azeri presidential aide

TEHRAN — Seyed Abbas Mousavi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Hekmat Hajiyev, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and development of future plans in political, economic, cultural, consular and other areas of interest.

According to an Armenian report, the Azeri police are inspecting Iranian trucks carrying goods from Iran en route to Armenia.

Pan-Armenian news website quoted reports by the National Security Service of Armenia claiming that the Azeri police are inspecting trucks with Iranian license plates, which are carrying goods from the Islamic Republic to Armenia.

“The border guards of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia and the guards of the border service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation are working together to resolve the situation,” the NSS said in a statement, according to the website.

The news outlet also said that Azeri police forces earlier set up a checkpoint on Goris-Kapan Highway – the one also used by Iranian truck drivers – in Armenia’s Syunik Province, a week after blockading the road altogether.



SA/PA