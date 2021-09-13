Azerbaijan inspecting Iranian trucks traveling to Armenia: report

TEHRAN -The Azerbaijani police are inspecting Iranian trucks carrying goods from Iran en route to Armenia, according to an Armenian report.

Pan Armenian news website quoted reports by the National Security Service of Armenia as claiming that the Azerbaijani police are inspecting trucks with Iranian license plates, which are carrying goods and products from the Islamic Republic to Armenia.

“The border guards of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia and the guards of the border service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation are working together to resolve the situation,” the NSS said in a statement, according to the website.

The news outlet also said that Azerbaijani police forces earlier set up a checkpoint on Goris-Kapan Highway – the one also used by Iranian truck drivers – in Armenia’s Syunik Province, a week after blockading the road altogether.

Baku officials have so far not responded to Yerevan's allegations that the police of the Republic of Azerbaijan inspected trucks with Iranian license plates. Recently, reports about the stoppage of Iranian trucks and passenger cars in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan made headlines.

In late August, a local Iranian official confirmed that Azerbaijan had closed the highway. “More than 120 trucks and passenger cars of our country were stopped on this part of the Iran-Armenia communication route, which is located in Azerbaijan, following the blocking of the Goris-Kapan Road by the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the official said.

Orujali Alizadeh, the head of Eastern Azerbaijan’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, added that “a part of Iran's land route to Armenia, which is located in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was closed by the Azerbaijani side following the escalation of disputes between the two countries.”

He also underlined that Iran was following the issue with Azerbaijan.

