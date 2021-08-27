Baku blocks land route to Armenia

TEHRAN — Iran’s customs spokesman said on Friday that a part of the land route from Iran to Armenia was blocked by the forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Seyed Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the customs, said, "According to the news received from some drivers, the entrance of the Goris-Kapan road to Armenia was blocked by the Azerbaijani forces."

He added that it is said that the negotiations between Yerevan officials and Baku in this regard took place on Friday morning.

Latifi emphasized, “Passengers and trucks carrying goods should make sure that the route is open in Armenia before leaving for the border of ‘Norduz’ in East Azerbaijan province.”

The Azeri Defense Ministry claimed that two Armenian soldiers attempted to stab an Azeri border guard in the area.

However, the Armenian Defense Ministry denied there was any incident, calling the statement a "sheer lie" and "more disinformation campaign by Azerbaijan."

SA/PA

