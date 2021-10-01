Historical sites in Bushehr unaffected by quake

TEHRAN –A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattled parts of the city of Bandar Ganaveh, Bushehr province on Friday, however, it caused no damage to historical sites across the southwestern province.

Based on field visits by experts of the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, no damage to historical relics and monuments has been reported so far, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

This natural phenomenon has been happening in this region continuously since the beginning of the Iranian new year 1400(started March 21), Nasrollah Ebrahimi announced, CHTN reported on Friday.

The province has made efforts to stabilize and restore most of its historic monuments, but the continued earthquakes may pose a threat to these structures, which will require technical planning, and this matter will be discussed by the province’s cultural heritage department, the official added.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/AFM