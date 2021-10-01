Amir Abdollahian says Iran will never forget China as ‘friend of difficult days’

TEHRAN – Writing on his Twitter page in the Chinese language on Friday, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Iran “will bear in mind the friends of difficult days forever”.

The tweet by Iran’s chief diplomat comes as China is celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

Abdollahian also said Iran is a partner in this national celebration.

He also said joint efforts in the campaign against the Coronavirus pandemic, advancing the One-Belt and One-Road initiative coupled with the implementation of 25-year partnership are in line mutual cooperation between the two countries’ civilizations.

“Once again, we congratulate the birth (national day) of China,” the Iranian foreign minister tweeted.

China held a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the PRC at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Friday. Local residents and tourists from across China witnessed the event.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government also held a ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square on Friday morning to celebrate the event. The national flag and the flag of the HKSAR were raised in the presence of government officials and other representatives.

Also on Friday, the Macao Special Administrative Region government held a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square to celebrate the national day.