Iran: Return to Vienna nuclear talks will happen soon

TEHRAN — Iran's new government will decide in the next few weeks on a date to return to the nuclear talks in Vienna, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"I assume that in a few weeks we are in a position to set a date with our friends in Europe," Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a gathering in the French city of Caen.

"Then possibly we can start negotiations in Vienna."

The analytical work for resuming talks will end "maybe in a few days, less than a few weeks," he said.

"We are not going to waste even a minute to get back to Vienna," he said.

Khatibzadeh had earlier told the Le Monde newspaper that the new Iranian administration would return to the talks more quickly than Joe Biden did.

Negotiations resumed on April 6 in Vienna, 77 days after Joe Biden took office in the White House.

(“However,) it has only been 50 days since the new Iranian government has taken office," he said.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions. Iran also agreed to an intensive inspection of its nuclear activities.

But after the unilateral withdrawal of the Americans from the agreement in 2018 under Donald Trump, Tehran started to gradually abandon most of its commitments.

