Nazemi chosen fourth official at Futsal World Cup final

TEHRAN – Iranian female official Gelareh Nazemi has been chosen as fourth official in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup final match.

The final will be held between Portugal and Argentina on Sunday.

Nurdin Bukuev from Kyrgyzstan will officiate the match at the Kaunas Arena.

He will be assisted by Mohamed Hassan from Egypt and Christopher Sinclair from New Zealand.

Josh Wilkens from the U.S. will be the reserve referee.

Ebrahim Mehrabi was also an Iranian referee who officiated in the competition.