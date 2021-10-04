Twitter allowed the Taliban to tweet, not me: Donald Trump appeals to the court

TEHRAN - Former US President Donald Trump's attorneys have appealed to a federal judge in Florida to reclaim his Twitter account. They said that the Taliban had been allowed to tweet while he had been censored.

According to Florida court documents, former US President Donald Trump recently asked a federal judge to reactivate his Twitter account.

In a lawsuit, Trump's lawyers accused Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration of refusing to allow Trump to return to Twitter by pressuring the social network.

His lawyers also claimed that the Taliban in Afghanistan may have a media presence on Twitter but that the former US president would be banned from Twitter forever, even before the end of his presidency.

The ex-president's Twitter account was permanently suspended this year after the Capitol Hill riots on January 6. Also, other social media companies followed Twitter and took action against Donald Trump.

"Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President's statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks," Twitter said in a statement.

Trump used Twitter as the main forum to spread his words, and more than 88 million people followed him on Twitter.

His attorneys stated Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate."



