Parliament speaker: Provoking ethnic, religious sedition a new project of Afghanistan's enemies

TEHRAN - The speaker of the Iranian Parliament on Saturday condemned the brutal crime of Takfiri terrorists in a mosque in Afghanistan, warning that ethnic and religious sedition is a new security project by the enemies of the Afghan people.

The remarks by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf followed after at least 50 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a terrorist suicide bomb attack on a mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday. It was the deadliest assault since U.S. forces left the country.

Bodies were seen scattered inside the Said Abad mosque, used by the minority Shia Muslim community.

The Islamic State group said it was behind the attack.

IS-K, the Afghan regional affiliate of the IS group that is violently opposed to the governing Taliban, has carried out several bombings recently, largely in the east of the country.

"Unfortunately, the martyrdom of a large number of defenseless and innocent people of Afghanistan in the Said Abad Mosque in Kunduz hurt the hearts of all free people of the world. I offer my condolences to the Afghan brothers and sisters for this tragic loss, and I ask God Almighty for patience and reward for the survivors of the martyrs of this incident," Qalibaf told an open session of the parliament.

“I offer my condolences to the Afghan brothers and sisters for this tragic loss.”

The top lawmaker said the current rulers in Afghanistan are duty bound to provide security for citizens.

"Afghan authorities have a duty to ensure the security of the people of that country, and in addition to punishing the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident, must take the necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents," Qalibaf stressed.

He added, "Orchestration ethnic and religious sedition is a new security project of the enemies of the Afghan nation, which is being carried out by terrorist groups with the support of the Americans."

The top legislator said leaders of Islamic countries must reinforce unity between Muslims to prevent continued evil acts by takfiri groups and ensure unity and security throughout the region.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that the “heinous crime” in Kunduz has “saddened” him.

"Authorities in neighboring and brotherly country of Afghanistan are seriously expected to punish the bloodthirsty perpetrators of the heinous crime and take the necessary measures to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies,” the Leader stated in his message.

Also, in a message of condolences on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi strongly condemned the killing and injury of worshippers in Kunduz.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh late on Friday strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack on the mosque and sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Khatibzadeh said terrorist acts in any form by anybody are deplorable.